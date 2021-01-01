About this product

400 CBD/THC - 60ml Our relief body oil provides fast acting, targeted relief from pain and inflammation and triggers an activated warmth and cooling sensation. Our relief body oil is quickly absorbed and can also be used as a full body massage oil. Available in our proprietary lemongrass or eucalyptus dominant essential oil blend, providing rich minerals and added wellness benefits. May be used for massages (full body) and/or as a targeted solution to reduce localized pain/inflammation. Apply to the desired skin and tissues and rub in for 20-30 seconds. Store in a cool/dark setting. Keep away from direct sunlight. Consult a physician if irritation develops.