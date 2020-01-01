 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Lemon Cake OG

by Lemonnade

Lemonnade Cannabis Flower Lemon Cake OG

About this product

About this strain

Lemon Cake

Lemon Cake
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Linalool

Lemon Cake by Heavyweight Seeds is a potent sativa-dominant strain with sweet and musky aromas. Also known as Lemon Pound Cake and Lemon Cheesecake, Lemon Cake is a cross of Lemon Skunk and a “dangerously powerful Cheese,” according to Heavyweight. With a 9-10 week flowering time, squat morphology, and abundant yield, Lemon Cake is kind to growers, especially those outdoors. This strain emits a pungent citrus aroma with a musky Cheese undertone. Heavyweight Seeds recommends consuming this strain to combat stress, loss of appetite, and minor physical discomfort.

About this brand

Lemonnade Logo
Searching for the true connoisseur’s cannabis? Something you won’t find in everyone else’s bag? Say hello to Lemonnade, the highest form of the grower’s art. Lemonnade is a stunningly flavor-forward family of strains and products created for those in search of the ultimate cannabis experience. Upbeat and euphoric, every member of the Lemonnade family delivers taste and aroma that turns heads—and an effect that definitely puts smiles on them. The team of industry legends behind Lemonnade are proud to deliver a menu of truly unique cannabis—the product of meticulous genetics and expert breeding. Keep your eyes peeled for exclusive drops across North America coming soon!