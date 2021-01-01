 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Grunge 4- Large Smell Proof Clutch

Grunge 4- Large Smell Proof Clutch

by Level 1620

Write a review
Level 1620 Storage Flower Storage Grunge 4- Large Smell Proof Clutch
Level 1620 Storage Flower Storage Grunge 4- Large Smell Proof Clutch
Level 1620 Storage Flower Storage Grunge 4- Large Smell Proof Clutch
Level 1620 Storage Flower Storage Grunge 4- Large Smell Proof Clutch

$45.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Smell Proof Bags - Artist Collection **Limited Editions Large clutch 12.5" X 9" X 1.3" - holds most of your accessories Improved metal combination lock - uninvited guests are not welcome :) so setting it up with 123...SMART! it is sooo obvious that no one will suspect. Active Carbon inside lining blocks odor - we deserve a certain amount of discretion, no? Lining: 100% Polyester Large Internal Pocket Extra thick waterproof main zipper Outer fabric: 90% Nylon, 10% Polyester

About this brand

Level 1620 Logo
Here at level 1620 we are committed to design and produce premium quality fashion items for the cannabis community around the world.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review