Mizpeachess on May 17th, 2017

I prefer heavy indica cartridges. This is one of the best I've had yet. It was very potent with a clean taste. I had the dissolve when I was going through a very difficult time, enduring high stress and it helped immensely. My anxiety level was through the roof but the dissolve helped calm me like a Mama putting her baby to sleep. It did not make me tired, just extremely calm and relaxed. This is one of those that will surprise you in a good way. I would recommend the dissolve to anyone who likes cartridges. This is one I will definitely be purchasing repeatedly. The dissolve cartridge is excellence!! Try it out.