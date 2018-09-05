Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Level presents “Dissolve,” a formulation enriched with terpenes to take you beyond any known indica strain. Sink into a journey through your inner universe. Your mind wanders while your body relaxes and tingles with terps.
on September 5th, 2018
Forget Dossit. That brand is a joke. Save $70 and pick up Levels dissolve. I have chronic insomnia and this put me to sleep in 30 minutes. Dossit - not a thing. level has some great products as well. - a new 1:2 cbd-THC sativa (sour d) vs most being indica based. But dissolve is the best sleep product on the market and only $30-$35 and a better terpene profile than Dossit Let’s see. - 1.5g for $90 or .5g for $100 of an inferior product. Hmm lol.
on May 17th, 2017
I prefer heavy indica cartridges. This is one of the best I've had yet. It was very potent with a clean taste. I had the dissolve when I was going through a very difficult time, enduring high stress and it helped immensely. My anxiety level was through the roof but the dissolve helped calm me like a Mama putting her baby to sleep. It did not make me tired, just extremely calm and relaxed. This is one of those that will surprise you in a good way. I would recommend the dissolve to anyone who likes cartridges. This is one I will definitely be purchasing repeatedly. The dissolve cartridge is excellence!! Try it out.
on March 28th, 2017
It's a super heavy indica that completely relaxes my body and calms my mind. The package says it's 20% terps, it's strongest Indica that I've had. People who are new to Indica's may want to start with something less powerful.