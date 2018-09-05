 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dissolve

by Level

5.05
Level Concentrates Cartridges Dissolve

$35.00MSRP

About this product

Level presents “Dissolve,” a formulation enriched with terpenes to take you beyond any known indica strain. Sink into a journey through your inner universe. Your mind wanders while your body relaxes and tingles with terps.

5 customer reviews

5.05

Bigsurf

Forget Dossit. That brand is a joke. Save $70 and pick up Levels dissolve. I have chronic insomnia and this put me to sleep in 30 minutes. Dossit - not a thing. level has some great products as well. - a new 1:2 cbd-THC sativa (sour d) vs most being indica based. But dissolve is the best sleep product on the market and only $30-$35 and a better terpene profile than Dossit Let’s see. - 1.5g for $90 or .5g for $100 of an inferior product. Hmm lol.

Mizpeachess

I prefer heavy indica cartridges. This is one of the best I've had yet. It was very potent with a clean taste. I had the dissolve when I was going through a very difficult time, enduring high stress and it helped immensely. My anxiety level was through the roof but the dissolve helped calm me like a Mama putting her baby to sleep. It did not make me tired, just extremely calm and relaxed. This is one of those that will surprise you in a good way. I would recommend the dissolve to anyone who likes cartridges. This is one I will definitely be purchasing repeatedly. The dissolve cartridge is excellence!! Try it out.

boyonajourney

It's a super heavy indica that completely relaxes my body and calms my mind. The package says it's 20% terps, it's strongest Indica that I've had. People who are new to Indica's may want to start with something less powerful.

About this brand

Our mission is to create cannabis products that empower people to live healthier, happier, and more enjoyable lives. Level produces an array of high-quality cannabis products expertly crafted to achieve desired feeling states. Level scientists apply advanced techniques to unlock the plant’s many benefits and magic. Customize your experience with confidence. Level’s products are always pesticide, solvent, and additive free. Buy online at https://levelblends.com