Float

by Level

About this product

Float is an indica blend that’s perfect for chilling. Feel physically relaxed but mentally alert. Perfect for a introspective afternoon or a fully immersive entertainment experience. Whatever your pleasure, it’s all good.

Jj7749

My go to cartridge for being peaceful and relaxed. I sm

moneejah

I have a super high tolerance, insomnia, chronic pain, and Level is the only brand that can get me feeling good. I’ve used all the brands out there including Heavy Hitters, Kingpen, Brass Knuckles, Alpine and more, but I only use Level now. “Float” is my favorite!

CaseySels

I have been a regular chronic enthusiast since 2006. For the last 2 years I have been 100% oil cartridge based. I know everyone is different but for me this is the my absolute favorite evening/night time strain ever. It fits all my needs - doesn't get in the way of my productivity/ creativity needs - great light giggle / positive mood effect - Puts me the F%$^* to sleep in the softest gentlest way possible - "light" indica helps me avoid any headaches from heavier blends Even if these aren't your specific medicinal needs I would highly recommend this brand on the reliability of their cartridges alone. I have tested every brand that has come into my well stocked local dispensary and my testing shows a 30-50% malfunction rate across all brands. I have bought atleast 50+ level cartridges and I have only had 1 malfunction. I get no $ for this review, I love this brand and would scream it from the rooftops if it wouldn't reflect negatively upon them, so alas I turn to Leafly. Level Up! - You wont be dissapointed .....or don't and save them all for me :)

Platinum Kush

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Platinum Kush is an indica-dominant strain that takes on a platinum-silver shade due to its thick coat of crystal resin. With purple hues and bright orange hairs, its buds grow dense with a sweet fruity and hashy aroma. Its buzz has been described as strongly cerebral and body-numbing.

Our mission is to create cannabis products that empower people to live healthier, happier, and more enjoyable lives. Level produces an array of high-quality cannabis products expertly crafted to achieve desired feeling states. Level scientists apply advanced techniques to unlock the plant’s many benefits and magic. Customize your experience with confidence. Level’s products are always pesticide, solvent, and additive free. Buy online at https://levelblends.com