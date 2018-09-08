Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Float is an indica blend that’s perfect for chilling. Feel physically relaxed but mentally alert. Perfect for a introspective afternoon or a fully immersive entertainment experience. Whatever your pleasure, it’s all good.
on September 8th, 2018
My go to cartridge for being peaceful and relaxed. I sm
on December 2nd, 2017
I have a super high tolerance, insomnia, chronic pain, and Level is the only brand that can get me feeling good. I’ve used all the brands out there including Heavy Hitters, Kingpen, Brass Knuckles, Alpine and more, but I only use Level now. “Float” is my favorite!
on March 14th, 2017
I have been a regular chronic enthusiast since 2006. For the last 2 years I have been 100% oil cartridge based. I know everyone is different but for me this is the my absolute favorite evening/night time strain ever. It fits all my needs - doesn't get in the way of my productivity/ creativity needs - great light giggle / positive mood effect - Puts me the F%$^* to sleep in the softest gentlest way possible - "light" indica helps me avoid any headaches from heavier blends Even if these aren't your specific medicinal needs I would highly recommend this brand on the reliability of their cartridges alone. I have tested every brand that has come into my well stocked local dispensary and my testing shows a 30-50% malfunction rate across all brands. I have bought atleast 50+ level cartridges and I have only had 1 malfunction. I get no $ for this review, I love this brand and would scream it from the rooftops if it wouldn't reflect negatively upon them, so alas I turn to Leafly. Level Up! - You wont be dissapointed .....or don't and save them all for me :)
Platinum Kush is an indica-dominant strain that takes on a platinum-silver shade due to its thick coat of crystal resin. With purple hues and bright orange hairs, its buds grow dense with a sweet fruity and hashy aroma. Its buzz has been described as strongly cerebral and body-numbing.