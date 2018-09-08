CaseySels on March 14th, 2017

I have been a regular chronic enthusiast since 2006. For the last 2 years I have been 100% oil cartridge based. I know everyone is different but for me this is the my absolute favorite evening/night time strain ever. It fits all my needs - doesn't get in the way of my productivity/ creativity needs - great light giggle / positive mood effect - Puts me the F%$^* to sleep in the softest gentlest way possible - "light" indica helps me avoid any headaches from heavier blends Even if these aren't your specific medicinal needs I would highly recommend this brand on the reliability of their cartridges alone. I have tested every brand that has come into my well stocked local dispensary and my testing shows a 30-50% malfunction rate across all brands. I have bought atleast 50+ level cartridges and I have only had 1 malfunction. I get no $ for this review, I love this brand and would scream it from the rooftops if it wouldn't reflect negatively upon them, so alas I turn to Leafly. Level Up! - You wont be dissapointed .....or don't and save them all for me :)