moneejah on February 19th, 2018

This is my go-to, hands down, all-time favorite cartridge. Somehow I cannot feel a thing from other brands, and I've used all of them out there, but Level Blends manages to get me high every time. This one is aptly named High, and it does exactly that. At first I was like why do they only make half gram cartridges? But then I quickly realized that it's because their cartridges are so strong that you only need a puff every few hours instead of every few minutes, so it lasts as long as a full gram cartridge from any other brand. (Although if you're reading this, Level, as a heavy user I would still love full gram cartridges so I can stock up on my meds when traveling!)