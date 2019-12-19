Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
High is Level’s presentation of the quintessential cannabis experience. This blend highlights all the characteristics of a “classic high.” Reality is elevated and the world becomes more interesting, fun, and playful.
on December 19th, 2019
After getting two empty pods and one half full, never buying from this brand again.
on May 11th, 2018
This is excellent! I have been using similarly strong BHO concetrate vape cartridges for over a year on a daily basis. This cartridge blows away the brands I have been used to, and I am really feeling the effect more quickly than I am used to. Hybrids are my nightly go to after work, and weekend all day favorite, until its time for bed when I switch it up to a strong Indica. (I really only use sativas if I have work to get done). The elevate blend has a strong effect, creative and giggly for me, with low anxiety. I especially enjoy the flavor, which seems to hold true for all of the level cartridges I have tried.
on February 19th, 2018
This is my go-to, hands down, all-time favorite cartridge. Somehow I cannot feel a thing from other brands, and I've used all of them out there, but Level Blends manages to get me high every time. This one is aptly named High, and it does exactly that. At first I was like why do they only make half gram cartridges? But then I quickly realized that it's because their cartridges are so strong that you only need a puff every few hours instead of every few minutes, so it lasts as long as a full gram cartridge from any other brand. (Although if you're reading this, Level, as a heavy user I would still love full gram cartridges so I can stock up on my meds when traveling!)
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.