Ascend Tablets
by verano
1 piece
$29.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The Sativa ProTab is an orally consumed concentrate tablet that contains 25 mg of THC per tablet. Extra strength and fast-acting, the Sativa ProTab is infused with steam distilled sativa terpenes to stimulate your mind and body. The ProTab is scored and easily split in two for an even more precise dosage. Contains: 10 ProTabs – 25mg THC ea tab, 250 mg in total content. Vegan and gluten-free.
Be the first to review this product.