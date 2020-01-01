 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
ProTabs Sativa 250mg 10-pack

by Level

ProTabs Sativa 250mg 10-pack

The Sativa ProTab is an orally consumed concentrate tablet that contains 25 mg of THC per tablet. Extra strength and fast-acting, the Sativa ProTab is infused with steam distilled sativa terpenes to stimulate your mind and body. The ProTab is scored and easily split in two for an even more precise dosage. Contains: 10 ProTabs – 25mg THC ea tab, 250 mg in total content. Vegan and gluten-free.

Our mission is to create cannabis products that empower people to live healthier, happier, and more enjoyable lives. Level produces an array of high-quality cannabis products expertly crafted to achieve desired feeling states. Level scientists apply advanced techniques to unlock the plant’s many benefits and magic. Customize your experience with confidence. Level’s products are always pesticide, solvent, and additive free. Buy online at https://levelblends.com