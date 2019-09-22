LindsayLee on March 28th, 2017

I am so so so happy that I found Radiance. I am newer to cannabis and don't enjoy most of the products as they can make me nervous or too high. THIS IS PERFECT for me! My body feels great, I can still think and it is a very pleasant high. I can go out for happy hour or just relax at home with a movie! I even did it before yoga the other day and it was perfect! It is also very important for me to have pesticide free, so thank you for thinking of our health! I LOVE LOVE this product! Never stop making it please :)