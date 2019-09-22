 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Connect

Connect

by Level

Skip to Reviews
5.05
Level Concentrates Cartridges Connect

$35.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Level’s Radiance is designed to provide the elation of a classic THC experience, while reducing anxiety. Radiance is a fun blend meant to enhance social moments. Good for first-time cannabis users, or those curious about CBD.

5 customer reviews

Show all
5.05

write a review

Eli81

It is perfect if you are looking to feel upbeat, laugh, happy, a little more energy, WITHOUT ANY anxiety whatsoever. It really is as good as everyone is saying. It’s the mix of thc with the cbd. Cbd helps elevate anxiety, so it’s a perfect cannabinoid for anyone who wants to engage in cannabis without negative side effects. It’s also anti inflammatory so all around feel great. You can dance longer too if you’d like ;)

Jj7749

This is great stuff. The music playing is sounding great. No anxiety or feelings of paranoia. Awesome stuff! Let's dance!

LindsayLee

I am so so so happy that I found Radiance. I am newer to cannabis and don't enjoy most of the products as they can make me nervous or too high. THIS IS PERFECT for me! My body feels great, I can still think and it is a very pleasant high. I can go out for happy hour or just relax at home with a movie! I even did it before yoga the other day and it was perfect! It is also very important for me to have pesticide free, so thank you for thinking of our health! I LOVE LOVE this product! Never stop making it please :)

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

About this brand

Level Logo
Our mission is to create cannabis products that empower people to live healthier, happier, and more enjoyable lives. Level produces an array of high-quality cannabis products expertly crafted to achieve desired feeling states. Level scientists apply advanced techniques to unlock the plant’s many benefits and magic. Customize your experience with confidence. Level’s products are always pesticide, solvent, and additive free. Buy online at https://levelblends.com