Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Level’s Radiance is designed to provide the elation of a classic THC experience, while reducing anxiety. Radiance is a fun blend meant to enhance social moments. Good for first-time cannabis users, or those curious about CBD.
on September 22nd, 2019
It is perfect if you are looking to feel upbeat, laugh, happy, a little more energy, WITHOUT ANY anxiety whatsoever. It really is as good as everyone is saying. It’s the mix of thc with the cbd. Cbd helps elevate anxiety, so it’s a perfect cannabinoid for anyone who wants to engage in cannabis without negative side effects. It’s also anti inflammatory so all around feel great. You can dance longer too if you’d like ;)
on August 20th, 2017
This is great stuff. The music playing is sounding great. No anxiety or feelings of paranoia. Awesome stuff! Let's dance!
on March 28th, 2017
I am so so so happy that I found Radiance. I am newer to cannabis and don't enjoy most of the products as they can make me nervous or too high. THIS IS PERFECT for me! My body feels great, I can still think and it is a very pleasant high. I can go out for happy hour or just relax at home with a movie! I even did it before yoga the other day and it was perfect! It is also very important for me to have pesticide free, so thank you for thinking of our health! I LOVE LOVE this product! Never stop making it please :)
Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.