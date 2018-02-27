MichaelPegram on October 13th, 2017

I am a big fan of the Level Blend product line, especially their three CBD blends. A lot of thought and science went into creating the perfect mix of CBD and THC in the REMEDY blend. As advertised, it does relax the body while clearing the mind. As a small business owner, I work long hours to maintain my business. The REMEDY blend is perfect as an AM mental pick me up while providing the stability I need to sit down and focus on the tasks at hand. The REMEDY blend goes great with my morning coffee, creating a perfect mix of stimulation while remaining grounded to get stuff done.