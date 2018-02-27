Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Remedy is our highest CBD blend. CBD is anti-inflammatory and reduces anxiety. You’ll experience mood modulation and pain relief with little to no psychoactivity with this blend. A relaxing blend with therapeutic effects.
on February 27th, 2018
I'm not a big smoker but I have back pain and I'm a fan of this cartridge. It doesn't get me high but takes the edge off my back pain. I like to switch back and forth from this and the 1:1 remedy.
on October 13th, 2017
I am a big fan of the Level Blend product line, especially their three CBD blends. A lot of thought and science went into creating the perfect mix of CBD and THC in the REMEDY blend. As advertised, it does relax the body while clearing the mind. As a small business owner, I work long hours to maintain my business. The REMEDY blend is perfect as an AM mental pick me up while providing the stability I need to sit down and focus on the tasks at hand. The REMEDY blend goes great with my morning coffee, creating a perfect mix of stimulation while remaining grounded to get stuff done.
on March 24th, 2017
This is one of the best strains that I've used for pain. I just love all their cartridges. And Level extracts are so smooth tasting.