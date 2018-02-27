 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Remedy 3:1

by Level

About this product

Remedy is our highest CBD blend. CBD is anti-inflammatory and reduces anxiety. You’ll experience mood modulation and pain relief with little to no psychoactivity with this blend. A relaxing blend with therapeutic effects.

Kimipeli731

I'm not a big smoker but I have back pain and I'm a fan of this cartridge. It doesn't get me high but takes the edge off my back pain. I like to switch back and forth from this and the 1:1 remedy.

MichaelPegram

I am a big fan of the Level Blend product line, especially their three CBD blends. A lot of thought and science went into creating the perfect mix of CBD and THC in the REMEDY blend. As advertised, it does relax the body while clearing the mind. As a small business owner, I work long hours to maintain my business. The REMEDY blend is perfect as an AM mental pick me up while providing the stability I need to sit down and focus on the tasks at hand. The REMEDY blend goes great with my morning coffee, creating a perfect mix of stimulation while remaining grounded to get stuff done.

Casaleta13

This is one of the best strains that I've used for pain. I just love all their cartridges. And Level extracts are so smooth tasting.

Our mission is to create cannabis products that empower people to live healthier, happier, and more enjoyable lives. Level produces an array of high-quality cannabis products expertly crafted to achieve desired feeling states. Level scientists apply advanced techniques to unlock the plant’s many benefits and magic. Customize your experience with confidence. Level’s products are always pesticide, solvent, and additive free. Buy online at https://levelblends.com