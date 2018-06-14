Manicpuppy on April 14th, 2017

This brand has quickly become my go to. The cartridges themselves have a nice heft to them and do not feel cheap like some other brands on the market. My only complaint is some of the oil does get stuck around the top, but a few minutes in the freezer and it is easy enough to get and use it over some flower. Now onto the oil itself. The oil has a wonderful, slightly sweet taste to it. It is pretty powerful (around 70%) so a few puffs gets me perfectly where I need to be. I also love the feeling you get, very heady and makes me concentrate, but none of the anx