Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Spark is the highest sativa blend in our Classic family. It is characterized by its stimulating and focusing effects. Experience everything enhanced with this cerebral psychoactive blend that promotes connecting ideas and focused attention.
on June 14th, 2018
Nice, positive energy and cerebral effects from this cartridge, but the one I purchased has a bad taste to it, very much like the "chinese wok" taste you get when finishing a cartridge. I'm sorry to say my cartridge has an awful flavor. :(
on February 19th, 2018
I'm a high tolerance patient, so I usually have to keep puffing on my vapes to get the comfort I need. With Level Blends, I can get so high that I forget about my pen for a few hours and focus on my creative work. If you have a high tolerance, you know how hard this is. I usually cannot leave my pen alone for more than a minute. I'm a screenwriter so Spark gets my juices flowing and my ideas sparking. Other brands don't work on me!
on April 14th, 2017
This brand has quickly become my go to. The cartridges themselves have a nice heft to them and do not feel cheap like some other brands on the market. My only complaint is some of the oil does get stuck around the top, but a few minutes in the freezer and it is easy enough to get and use it over some flower. Now onto the oil itself. The oil has a wonderful, slightly sweet taste to it. It is pretty powerful (around 70%) so a few puffs gets me perfectly where I need to be. I also love the feeling you get, very heady and makes me concentrate, but none of the anx
A super sativa, Super Jack mixes Super Silver Haze with the illustrious Jack Herer to create a sweet, spiced blend with a rich buttery aroma. The potent effects spark creativity and provides an uplifting boost of energy. Super Jack is a great daytime strain that will calm any anxieties and propel you through your day.