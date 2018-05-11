 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Remedy 1:1

Remedy 1:1

by Level

5.03
Level Concentrates Cartridges Remedy 1:1

$35.00MSRP

Uplift is a perfect balance of CBD and THC. An equal amount of each produces a pleasant experience with gentle psychoactivity. Presence of mind, and a warm body buzz adds a shine to any afternoon whether at work or relaxing with friends.

5.03

Scizors

I'm a big fan of this blend! It's not as overwhelming as their stronger cartridges, and I like the cbd/thc combo. I can use this almost anytime, as it has a mildly relaxing, no anxiety effect. The flavor is great, which I feel is true for all of Level's cartridges... some of the best I have ever tried, and I vape a lot. I'd feel good suggesting any of their products I have tried.

sassy90

Remedy made me a believer that cbd works. I've tried other cbd vapes and products, but this seemed the most effective. Slept well through the night. Tastes super clean too.

Mizpeachess

If you are looking for a good CBD/THC cartridge you should try this Uplift by Levels. I have been a fan of cartridges being easy to use, discreet and helpful in my daily routine of easing pain and anxiety. This cartridge was made with care, it held up. It did not leak or have a weird taste like some other brands. I happened upon this product by chance when a representative was visiting a dispensary. Their employee was friendly, and patient throughout my questioning. I usually try to stay to a firm budget but after trying this product I can say I would recommend it to my friends and strangers. This company cares about its clients and keeping them happy by producing quality medicine to assist with a patients needs. I appreciate levels. Plus their product packaging has a sleek modern look. I thought their stickers and buttons were fun & playful. I like FUN! But seriously if you have a choice between this brand and others you should give this a try and see if it helps you feel good & happy like it did for me.

About this brand

Level Logo
Our mission is to create cannabis products that empower people to live healthier, happier, and more enjoyable lives. Level produces an array of high-quality cannabis products expertly crafted to achieve desired feeling states. Level scientists apply advanced techniques to unlock the plant’s many benefits and magic. Customize your experience with confidence. Level’s products are always pesticide, solvent, and additive free. Buy online at https://levelblends.com