Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Uplift is a perfect balance of CBD and THC. An equal amount of each produces a pleasant experience with gentle psychoactivity. Presence of mind, and a warm body buzz adds a shine to any afternoon whether at work or relaxing with friends.
on May 11th, 2018
I'm a big fan of this blend! It's not as overwhelming as their stronger cartridges, and I like the cbd/thc combo. I can use this almost anytime, as it has a mildly relaxing, no anxiety effect. The flavor is great, which I feel is true for all of Level's cartridges... some of the best I have ever tried, and I vape a lot. I'd feel good suggesting any of their products I have tried.
on February 28th, 2018
Remedy made me a believer that cbd works. I've tried other cbd vapes and products, but this seemed the most effective. Slept well through the night. Tastes super clean too.
on March 24th, 2017
If you are looking for a good CBD/THC cartridge you should try this Uplift by Levels. I have been a fan of cartridges being easy to use, discreet and helpful in my daily routine of easing pain and anxiety. This cartridge was made with care, it held up. It did not leak or have a weird taste like some other brands. I happened upon this product by chance when a representative was visiting a dispensary. Their employee was friendly, and patient throughout my questioning. I usually try to stay to a firm budget but after trying this product I can say I would recommend it to my friends and strangers. This company cares about its clients and keeping them happy by producing quality medicine to assist with a patients needs. I appreciate levels. Plus their product packaging has a sleek modern look. I thought their stickers and buttons were fun & playful. I like FUN! But seriously if you have a choice between this brand and others you should give this a try and see if it helps you feel good & happy like it did for me.