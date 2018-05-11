Mizpeachess on March 24th, 2017

If you are looking for a good CBD/THC cartridge you should try this Uplift by Levels. I have been a fan of cartridges being easy to use, discreet and helpful in my daily routine of easing pain and anxiety. This cartridge was made with care, it held up. It did not leak or have a weird taste like some other brands. I happened upon this product by chance when a representative was visiting a dispensary. Their employee was friendly, and patient throughout my questioning. I usually try to stay to a firm budget but after trying this product I can say I would recommend it to my friends and strangers. This company cares about its clients and keeping them happy by producing quality medicine to assist with a patients needs. I appreciate levels. Plus their product packaging has a sleek modern look. I thought their stickers and buttons were fun & playful. I like FUN! But seriously if you have a choice between this brand and others you should give this a try and see if it helps you feel good & happy like it did for me.