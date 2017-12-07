 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. COAVA COLD BREW - THC BEVERAGE

COAVA COLD BREW - THC BEVERAGE

by level+

Skip to Reviews
3.03
level+ Edibles Beverages COAVA COLD BREW - THC BEVERAGE

$12.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Next level / An energized, engaging head high 5mg THC / 16oz bottle Cannabis infused cold brew coffee, roasted by Coava Coffee Roasters in Portland, Oregon. Zero calories. All natural ingredients.

3 customer reviews

3.03

write a review

tomodachi

the TCH cold brew is a beautiful saturday afternoon experience. great creative energy starter!

Potatopotat0

Imagine propel fitness water or sobe life water without the flavor. That is Level+

About this brand

level+ Logo
Everyone deserves to enjoy cannabis at the level they feel most comfortable. level+ products are infused with pure THC or CBD. By having just the right amount of premium cannabis, it’s easier for everyone to have the best experience possible.