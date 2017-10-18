Cherry Limeade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$21.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Level up / A social, uplifting head high 5mg THC / 16oz bottle Unsweetened, cannabis infused water with a hint of flavor. Zero calories. All natural ingredients.
on October 18th, 2017
Tastes great. Low dose so you can drink it all day! Mix with other adult beverages or soda water to achieve the vibe of your choice.
on September 24th, 2017
Great refreshing drink. Love the flavor and the light buzz that comes with it. Great product for people unfamiliar with cannabis but curious to try it. Very manageable and mellow.