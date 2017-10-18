 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. GRAPEFRUIT - THC BEVERAGE

GRAPEFRUIT - THC BEVERAGE

by level+

5.02
level+ Edibles Beverages GRAPEFRUIT - THC BEVERAGE

$8.00MSRP

About this product

Level up / A social, uplifting head high 5mg THC / 16oz bottle Unsweetened, cannabis infused water with a hint of flavor. Zero calories. All natural ingredients.

2 customer reviews

5.02

shrekshredder420

Tastes great. Low dose so you can drink it all day! Mix with other adult beverages or soda water to achieve the vibe of your choice.

KaptainFlakes

Great refreshing drink. Love the flavor and the light buzz that comes with it. Great product for people unfamiliar with cannabis but curious to try it. Very manageable and mellow.

About this brand

Everyone deserves to enjoy cannabis at the level they feel most comfortable. level+ products are infused with pure THC or CBD. By having just the right amount of premium cannabis, it’s easier for everyone to have the best experience possible.