 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Capsules
  5. Protab CBG Tablets 250mg 10-pack

Protab CBG Tablets 250mg 10-pack

by level+

Write a review
level+ Edibles Capsules Protab CBG Tablets 250mg 10-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The CBG Protab is an orally consumed concentrate tablet that contains 25 mg CBG per tablet. Extra strength and fast-acting, the CBG Protab is infused with steam distilled terpenes to help ease mental and physical stress. The Protab is scored and easily split in two for an even more precise dosage. Each package contains 10 Protabs, 250 mg in total. Vegan and gluten-free.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

level+ Logo
Everyone deserves to enjoy cannabis at the level they feel most comfortable. level+ products are infused with pure THC or CBD. By having just the right amount of premium cannabis, it’s easier for everyone to have the best experience possible.