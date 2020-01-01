 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Capsules
  5. Protab Sativa 250mg 10-pack

Protab Sativa 250mg 10-pack

by level+

Write a review
level+ Edibles Capsules Protab Sativa 250mg 10-pack

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

level+ Logo
Everyone deserves to enjoy cannabis at the level they feel most comfortable. level+ products are infused with pure THC or CBD. By having just the right amount of premium cannabis, it’s easier for everyone to have the best experience possible.