  5. Cannalope Haze Pre-Roll 1g
Sativa

Cannalope Haze Pre-Roll 1g

by Level Up

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Cannalope Haze

Cannalope Haze

Like the name suggests, Cannalope Haze is a sweet mix of tropical, melon, and floral flavors. Almost a pure sativa that crosses Haze Brothers Original Haze and a Mexican landrace, this strain is a great solution for fatigue and when struggling with appetite loss. The smooth taste and hefty resin production make it great for producing concentrates.

About this brand

Level Up Logo