  5. WATERMELON / MINT - THC BEVERAGE

WATERMELON / MINT - THC BEVERAGE

by level+

5.01
level+ Edibles Beverages WATERMELON / MINT - THC BEVERAGE

$8.00MSRP

About this product

Level up / A social, uplifting head high 5mg THC / 16oz bottle Unsweetened, cannabis infused water with a hint of flavor. Zero calories. All natural ingredients.

1 customer review

5.01

shrekshredder420

I enjoy the taste of this stuff because it's not overly sweet or cloying. The dosage is quite low, so you can keep sipping all day! Also good mixed with fruit, soda water, or any other beverage of your choice ;)

About this brand

Everyone deserves to enjoy cannabis at the level they feel most comfortable. level+ products are infused with pure THC or CBD. By having just the right amount of premium cannabis, it’s easier for everyone to have the best experience possible.