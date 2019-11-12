 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Tourism
  4. Events
  5. Fall Fridays at LEVEN Cannabidiol

Fall Fridays at LEVEN Cannabidiol

by LEVEN Cannabidiol

Skip to Reviews
5.03
LEVEN Cannabidiol Tourism Events Fall Fridays at LEVEN Cannabidiol
LEVEN Cannabidiol Tourism Events Fall Fridays at LEVEN Cannabidiol
LEVEN Cannabidiol Tourism Events Fall Fridays at LEVEN Cannabidiol

About this product

Stop by our location at 68A Washington Street, Norwalk, CT 06854 for an evening of live music, CBD samples, and education. Have a beer on us, from our sponsors of Stony Creek Brewing Company. Our event runs from 6pm-8pm every Friday through November 22nd.

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

BrendinOG

Went last Friday. The event was great and the band was really good.

About this brand

LEVEN Cannabidiol Logo
Our collection of CBD products feature ingredients sourced from organic farms right here in the United States, ensuring each Leven product is honest and pure. Plus, our collection is 100% THC-free, allowing you to fit Leven seamlessly into your mindful lifestyle.