Saltynightmare
on November 12th, 2019
Had a great time!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Stop by our location at 68A Washington Street, Norwalk, CT 06854 for an evening of live music, CBD samples, and education. Have a beer on us, from our sponsors of Stony Creek Brewing Company. Our event runs from 6pm-8pm every Friday through November 22nd.
on November 12th, 2019
Had a great time!
on November 12th, 2019
Cool space and event
on November 12th, 2019
Went last Friday. The event was great and the band was really good.