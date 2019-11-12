BrendinOG
on November 12th, 2019
This serum has a great flavour and makes a great gift. I use it every day !
Our 1000mg serum is the more concentrated option with our tincture collection. Designed for those who might already incorporate CBD products within their lives or for the more mature user. This is the right choice for relief from troubling insomnia, problematic anxiety and stress, or chronic pain. The effects of this serum are more intense, but just as safe.
on November 7th, 2019
Leven is an absolute game changer for me! I’ve been trying other CBD brands for a few months now to try and help with my anxiety and insomnia and nothing really worked for me.. Until my friend told me about Leven is south norwalk! I bought the 1000MG serum to start off and let me tell you what a difference this product has achieved for me with my daily anxiety and finally being able to sleep all the way through the night! Highly recommend everyone to give LEVEN a try and see for themselves the added benefits of incorporating them into your daily routine. THANK YOU LEVEN !
on November 6th, 2019
This is a great serum for everyday use. I suggest it to everyone.