  5. The 1000mg CBD Serum - Mint

The 1000mg CBD Serum - Mint

by LEVEN Cannabidiol

About this product

Our 1000mg serum is the more concentrated option with our tincture collection. Designed for those who might already incorporate CBD products within their lives or for the more mature user. This is the right choice for relief from troubling insomnia, problematic anxiety and stress, or chronic pain. The effects of this serum are more intense, but just as safe.

4 customer reviews

BrendinOG

This serum has a great flavour and makes a great gift. I use it every day !

JohnRodriguez22

Leven is an absolute game changer for me! I’ve been trying other CBD brands for a few months now to try and help with my anxiety and insomnia and nothing really worked for me.. Until my friend told me about Leven is south norwalk! I bought the 1000MG serum to start off and let me tell you what a difference this product has achieved for me with my daily anxiety and finally being able to sleep all the way through the night! Highly recommend everyone to give LEVEN a try and see for themselves the added benefits of incorporating them into your daily routine. THANK YOU LEVEN !

TheQueenOfGreen

This is a great serum for everyday use. I suggest it to everyone.

About this brand

Our collection of CBD products feature ingredients sourced from organic farms right here in the United States, ensuring each Leven product is honest and pure. Plus, our collection is 100% THC-free, allowing you to fit Leven seamlessly into your mindful lifestyle.