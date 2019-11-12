JohnRodriguez22 on November 7th, 2019

Leven is an absolute game changer for me! I’ve been trying other CBD brands for a few months now to try and help with my anxiety and insomnia and nothing really worked for me.. Until my friend told me about Leven is south norwalk! I bought the 1000MG serum to start off and let me tell you what a difference this product has achieved for me with my daily anxiety and finally being able to sleep all the way through the night! Highly recommend everyone to give LEVEN a try and see for themselves the added benefits of incorporating them into your daily routine. THANK YOU LEVEN !