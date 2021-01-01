The 1500 Flavourless Serum
$139.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
This Serum is Perfect for those who are familiar with CBD, and are looking for more CBD per dose with no taste.
About this brand
LEVEN Cannabidiol
Our collection of CBD products feature ingredients sourced from organic farms right here in the United States, ensuring each Leven product is honest and pure. Plus, our collection is 100% THC-free, allowing you to fit Leven seamlessly into your mindful lifestyle.
