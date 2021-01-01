 Loading…

The 1500 Flavourless Serum

by LEVEN Cannabidiol

$139.00MSRP

About this product

This Serum is Perfect for those who are familiar with CBD, and are looking for more CBD per dose with no taste.

About this brand

LEVEN Cannabidiol Logo
Our collection of CBD products feature ingredients sourced from organic farms right here in the United States, ensuring each Leven product is honest and pure. Plus, our collection is 100% THC-free, allowing you to fit Leven seamlessly into your mindful lifestyle.

