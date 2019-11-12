 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. The 1500mg CBD Serum - Mint

The 1500mg CBD Serum - Mint

by LEVEN Cannabidiol

Skip to Reviews
5.04
LEVEN Cannabidiol Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual The 1500mg CBD Serum - Mint
LEVEN Cannabidiol Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual The 1500mg CBD Serum - Mint
LEVEN Cannabidiol Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual The 1500mg CBD Serum - Mint
LEVEN Cannabidiol Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual The 1500mg CBD Serum - Mint

$139.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our 1500mg serum is currently our highest concentrated serum within our tincture collection. Designed for those who might already incorporate CBD products within their lives, or are looking for high concentration of CBD. This is the right choice for relief from troubling insomnia, problematic anxiety and stress, or chronic pain. Though the concentration is higher, this concentrate is just as safe.

4 customer reviews

Show all
5.04

write a review

Saltynightmare

Love this serum. I really enjoy the taste of it, unlike other CBD tinctures

About this brand

LEVEN Cannabidiol Logo
Our collection of CBD products feature ingredients sourced from organic farms right here in the United States, ensuring each Leven product is honest and pure. Plus, our collection is 100% THC-free, allowing you to fit Leven seamlessly into your mindful lifestyle.