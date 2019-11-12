Indica Transdermal Gel Pen-100mg THC
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$60.00
In-store only 42.1 miles
No stores nearby
Our 200mg cream is our smaller, though more concentrated 20z cream. We designed our cream for all skin types seeking lasting moisture with the additional benefits of relaxation, relief and soothing properties. Our Comfort Cream is USDA certified organic, vegan, cruelty-free, and made from only the best ingredients. Apply to dry skin when needed. Suitable for use before or after physical exercise. Our cream is meant for external use only.
on November 12th, 2019
good smell
on November 12th, 2019
I love the smell of this cream! It's a light lemongrass scent that is unlike any other CBD cream.
on November 6th, 2019
The scent is amazing! Fresh and Light.