About this product

Our 200mg cream is our smaller, though more concentrated 20z cream. We designed our cream for all skin types seeking lasting moisture with the additional benefits of relaxation, relief and soothing properties. Our Comfort Cream is USDA certified organic, vegan, cruelty-free, and made from only the best ingredients. Apply to dry skin when needed. Suitable for use before or after physical exercise. Our cream is meant for external use only.