The 200mg Comfort Cream

by LEVEN Cannabidiol

About this product

Our 200mg cream is our smaller, though more concentrated 20z cream. We designed our cream for all skin types seeking lasting moisture with the additional benefits of relaxation, relief and soothing properties. Our Comfort Cream is USDA certified organic, vegan, cruelty-free, and made from only the best ingredients. Apply to dry skin when needed. Suitable for use before or after physical exercise. Our cream is meant for external use only.

BrendinOG

I love the smell of this cream! It's a light lemongrass scent that is unlike any other CBD cream.

TheQueenOfGreen

The scent is amazing! Fresh and Light.

About this brand

Our collection of CBD products feature ingredients sourced from organic farms right here in the United States, ensuring each Leven product is honest and pure. Plus, our collection is 100% THC-free, allowing you to fit Leven seamlessly into your mindful lifestyle.