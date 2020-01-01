 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Pets
  4. Pet tinctures
  5. The 300mg Pet Serum

The 300mg Pet Serum

by LEVEN Cannabidiol

Write a review
LEVEN Cannabidiol Pets Pet Tinctures The 300mg Pet Serum
LEVEN Cannabidiol Pets Pet Tinctures The 300mg Pet Serum
LEVEN Cannabidiol Pets Pet Tinctures The 300mg Pet Serum
LEVEN Cannabidiol Pets Pet Tinctures The 300mg Pet Serum

$39.00MSRP

About this product

Simply spray the serum directly into the mouth of your pet, or directly onto their food. We recommend approximately one pump of the spray bottle per 20lbs of your pet. To preserve freshness, store away from heat, light, and humidity.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

LEVEN Cannabidiol Logo
Our collection of CBD products feature ingredients sourced from organic farms right here in the United States, ensuring each Leven product is honest and pure. Plus, our collection is 100% THC-free, allowing you to fit Leven seamlessly into your mindful lifestyle.