 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. The 500mg CBD Serum - Mint

The 500mg CBD Serum - Mint

by LEVEN Cannabidiol

Skip to Reviews
5.02
LEVEN Cannabidiol Concentrates Ingestible The 500mg CBD Serum - Mint
LEVEN Cannabidiol Concentrates Ingestible The 500mg CBD Serum - Mint
LEVEN Cannabidiol Concentrates Ingestible The 500mg CBD Serum - Mint
LEVEN Cannabidiol Concentrates Ingestible The 500mg CBD Serum - Mint

$59.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

We view our 500mg serum as an introductory tincture. Our serums are taken sublingually or topically, but our 500mg option offers a smooth pace of integration. This a perfect fit for those who are seeking a calm moment from light anxiety, a sound night’s sleep, or for use as a general anti-inflammatory aid.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

TheQueenOfGreen

Really good serum to give as a gift. I know that a lot of people have been asking about CBD lately so I love giving the 500mg serum to my friends and family that are interested in trying out CBD

About this brand

LEVEN Cannabidiol Logo
Our collection of CBD products feature ingredients sourced from organic farms right here in the United States, ensuring each Leven product is honest and pure. Plus, our collection is 100% THC-free, allowing you to fit Leven seamlessly into your mindful lifestyle.