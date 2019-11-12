1500mg CBD Tincture - Nighttime Blend
by Simply Crafted
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
We view our 500mg serum as an introductory tincture. Our serums are taken sublingually or topically, but our 500mg option offers a smooth pace of integration. This a perfect fit for those who are seeking a calm moment from light anxiety, a sound night’s sleep, or for use as a general anti-inflammatory aid.
on November 12th, 2019
Great intro serum
on November 6th, 2019
Really good serum to give as a gift. I know that a lot of people have been asking about CBD lately so I love giving the 500mg serum to my friends and family that are interested in trying out CBD