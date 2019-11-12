CBD Bath Bomb - Lavender and Lilac - 150mg (138ml)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Our bath bomb is meant to give you a little bit of luxury mixed with increased relation, refreshment and sensory stimulation. Drop your bath bomb into a tub of warm water for a relaxing, moisturizing and restorative bath experience.
on November 12th, 2019
My go to stocking stuffer for this Christmas. I bought a bunch to give as work gifts.
on October 7th, 2019
The lavender scent is AMAZING