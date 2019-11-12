 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lotions
  5. The 300mg Comfort Cream

The 300mg Comfort Cream

by LEVEN Cannabidiol

Skip to Reviews
5.03
LEVEN Cannabidiol Topicals Lotions The 300mg Comfort Cream
LEVEN Cannabidiol Topicals Lotions The 300mg Comfort Cream
LEVEN Cannabidiol Topicals Lotions The 300mg Comfort Cream
LEVEN Cannabidiol Topicals Lotions The 300mg Comfort Cream
LEVEN Cannabidiol Topicals Lotions The 300mg Comfort Cream

$69.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our 300mg CBD Comfort Cream has a fresh lemongrass scent and can be applied anywhere on the body. Our cream works wonderfully for dry skin, aids inflammation, and can also be used to target points of pain.

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

BrendinOG

I ended up getting this for my grandmother and she loved it.

Saltynightmare

The comfort cream really did a lot for me and my stress-induced eczema. I felt like I was benefiting from the leven cbd products inside and out

About this brand

LEVEN Cannabidiol Logo
Our collection of CBD products feature ingredients sourced from organic farms right here in the United States, ensuring each Leven product is honest and pure. Plus, our collection is 100% THC-free, allowing you to fit Leven seamlessly into your mindful lifestyle.