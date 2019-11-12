SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
Our ceramic cell disposable vape pens are a battery and cartridge unit all-in-one. There are no PG (propylene glycol), VG (vegetable glycerin) or MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) oils in our vape products – just all natural organic oils, terpenes and CBD isolate.
on November 12th, 2019
Safe and Effective
on November 6th, 2019
What I love about this pen is the INGREDIENTS! Only CBD isolate and hemp terpenes. Thats it.
on October 7th, 2019
I love the transparency of this company. These pens are safe and effective