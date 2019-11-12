 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
The Pen

by LEVEN Cannabidiol

About this product

Our ceramic cell disposable vape pens are a battery and cartridge unit all-in-one. There are no PG (propylene glycol), VG (vegetable glycerin) or MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) oils in our vape products – just all natural organic oils, terpenes and CBD isolate.

TheQueenOfGreen

What I love about this pen is the INGREDIENTS! Only CBD isolate and hemp terpenes. Thats it.

Saltynightmare

I love the transparency of this company. These pens are safe and effective

About this brand

Our collection of CBD products feature ingredients sourced from organic farms right here in the United States, ensuring each Leven product is honest and pure. Plus, our collection is 100% THC-free, allowing you to fit Leven seamlessly into your mindful lifestyle.