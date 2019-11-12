1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
The Serum Set is available for those looking to vary their CBD use throughout their daily routine and lifestyle. This affordable option allows you the opportunity to integrate your preferred dose as needs call for it.
on November 12th, 2019
A great bundle. Really good if you like to adjust your dosage
on November 7th, 2019
Great deal ! Gave to my sister as a present because she was interested in CBD and she loved it
on October 7th, 2019
Great bundle