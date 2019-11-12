 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. The Serum Set

The Serum Set

by LEVEN Cannabidiol

Skip to Reviews
5.03
LEVEN Cannabidiol Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual The Serum Set
LEVEN Cannabidiol Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual The Serum Set
LEVEN Cannabidiol Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual The Serum Set
LEVEN Cannabidiol Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual The Serum Set

$139.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Serum Set is available for those looking to vary their CBD use throughout their daily routine and lifestyle. This affordable option allows you the opportunity to integrate your preferred dose as needs call for it.

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

BrendinOG

A great bundle. Really good if you like to adjust your dosage

TheQueenOfGreen

Great deal ! Gave to my sister as a present because she was interested in CBD and she loved it

About this brand

LEVEN Cannabidiol Logo
Our collection of CBD products feature ingredients sourced from organic farms right here in the United States, ensuring each Leven product is honest and pure. Plus, our collection is 100% THC-free, allowing you to fit Leven seamlessly into your mindful lifestyle.