lovejimin on August 1st, 2019

Got this as a free gift for it being my first time at a dispensary. I picked the blue raspberry one because that's generally a flavor I really like. The girl tending to me told me it would be a hybrid more on the side of indica and the other guy working confirmed that for me as well. I tried to take 1/4 of this so I wanted to get about 12.5mg. I did that as best I could do I'm going to say this based on just having 1/4 of the gummy. Now, I'm new to marijuana so take this review with that perspective in mind. After about an hour and a half I was SO high. I thought I would genuinely never be sober again. I tried to eat nachos, the flavor kept changing. My mouth was rotating. I kept going in an out of being able to pay attention to what was happening. I had a strong hankering for some chocolate (it's been about 24hrs since and I still really want some chocolate). My mouth was dry but I'm not gonna lie and say I wasn't most likely dehydrated. I drank about 5 cups of water in all yesterday so yea... I was dehydrated before. Effects lasted I'd say at least 4 hours but it felt like I had been high for centuries. Be sure to take this when you have a late start or completely free day the next day as I woke up kind of groggy. It was amazing. I'm going to a dispensary to buy more of these. My dispensary only sells them for $6 which in my opinion is a steal. I highly recommend. Taste great and are SUPER potent. Do yourself a favor and try these.