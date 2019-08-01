 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blue Razz Gummy 50mg (Single)

by Levitate Confections

About this product

Levitate gummies are produced in small batches to ensure quality and precision when it comes to dosage as well as flavor. With a light sugar coating, these gummies are infused with cannabis and natural fruit essence.

lovejimin

Got this as a free gift for it being my first time at a dispensary. I picked the blue raspberry one because that's generally a flavor I really like. The girl tending to me told me it would be a hybrid more on the side of indica and the other guy working confirmed that for me as well. I tried to take 1/4 of this so I wanted to get about 12.5mg. I did that as best I could do I'm going to say this based on just having 1/4 of the gummy. Now, I'm new to marijuana so take this review with that perspective in mind. After about an hour and a half I was SO high. I thought I would genuinely never be sober again. I tried to eat nachos, the flavor kept changing. My mouth was rotating. I kept going in an out of being able to pay attention to what was happening. I had a strong hankering for some chocolate (it's been about 24hrs since and I still really want some chocolate). My mouth was dry but I'm not gonna lie and say I wasn't most likely dehydrated. I drank about 5 cups of water in all yesterday so yea... I was dehydrated before. Effects lasted I'd say at least 4 hours but it felt like I had been high for centuries. Be sure to take this when you have a late start or completely free day the next day as I woke up kind of groggy. It was amazing. I'm going to a dispensary to buy more of these. My dispensary only sells them for $6 which in my opinion is a steal. I highly recommend. Taste great and are SUPER potent. Do yourself a favor and try these.

About this brand

Levitate is a confections company designed to provide high quality cannabis infused candies with precise dosing and delectable flavors.