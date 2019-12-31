 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Grape Gummy 50mg (Single)

Grape Gummy 50mg (Single)

by Levitate Confections

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Levitate Confections Edibles Candy Grape Gummy 50mg (Single)

About this product

Levitate gummies are produced in small batches to ensure quality and precision when it comes to dosage as well as flavor. With a light sugar coating, these gummies are infused with cannabis and natural fruit essence.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Mspunkin43

I'm not a smoker but OMG I'm inlove with theses😍😍 I'm chillN...

About this brand

Levitate Confections Logo
Levitate is a confections company designed to provide high quality cannabis infused candies with precise dosing and delectable flavors.