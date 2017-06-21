Guil.Castellane on June 21st, 2017

A friend of mine purchased one of these a while back and after using it a few times I had to purchase my own. I can't believe no one thought of this before. I have used the Magical Butter machine in the past and was not impressed by the quality. The process and the quality was so much better with LEVO. My friend also made me some grape seed oil infused with turmeric for my birthday and it has helped my eczema so much. Quality weed butter and homemade skin remedies?! I can't wait to receive mine!