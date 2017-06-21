 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
LEVO (Rose Gold)

by LEVO

About this product

With LEVO, the possibilities are endless. You can infuse butter for baked goods, or olive oil for a marinade. You can craft your own salt scrub or body lotion with infused coconut oil. In addition to culinary oil infusion, LEVO has a number of aromatherapy and other holistic applications. All this, without the cleanup of traditional oil infusion. After using LEVO, all you have to do is throw the reservoir into the dishwasher and enjoy!

Guil.Castellane

A friend of mine purchased one of these a while back and after using it a few times I had to purchase my own. I can't believe no one thought of this before. I have used the Magical Butter machine in the past and was not impressed by the quality. The process and the quality was so much better with LEVO. My friend also made me some grape seed oil infused with turmeric for my birthday and it has helped my eczema so much. Quality weed butter and homemade skin remedies?! I can't wait to receive mine!

About this brand

LEVO is simple: it automates a traditional method of oil infusion that's usually messy and tedious, so that more of us can enjoy homemade edibles, wellness products, and other creations at home.