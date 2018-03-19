 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  LEVO (Black)

LEVO (Black)

by LEVO

3.02
$199.99MSRP

About this product

With LEVO, the possibilities are endless. You can infuse butter for baked goods, or olive oil for a marinade. You can craft your own salt scrub or body lotion with infused coconut oil. In addition to culinary oil infusion, LEVO has a number of aromatherapy and other holistic applications. All this, without the cleanup of traditional oil infusion. After using LEVO, all you have to do is throw the reservoir into the dishwasher and enjoy!

TriptanFell

A complete dud. I ordered from Amazon. First attempt oil leaked out the bottom of the appliance and made a big mess. I cleaned it up for a second attempt, plugged it in and ... nothing. When I contacted Levo they said there was no return policy because I ordered from Amazon. A waste of money.

MrMagwitch

I just got my unit in black and so far- I LOVE IT. I'm in a frenzy rummaging through my pantry to find new things to infuse together. It takes the crafting mechanism from Minecraft and brings them to real life. Really great machine!

About this brand

LEVO is simple: it automates a traditional method of oil infusion that's usually messy and tedious, so that more of us can enjoy homemade edibles, wellness products, and other creations at home.