THC Infused Coconut Oil
by Liberty
1 piece
$95.00
Pickup 24.1 miles away
With LEVO, the possibilities are endless. You can infuse butter for baked goods, or olive oil for a marinade. You can craft your own salt scrub or body lotion with infused coconut oil. In addition to culinary oil infusion, LEVO has a number of aromatherapy and other holistic applications. All this, without the cleanup of traditional oil infusion. After using LEVO, all you have to do is throw the reservoir into the dishwasher and enjoy!
on December 29th, 2017
I invested in this product and absolutely find it remarkable, so far I've used it for several applications, for my Christmas prime rib roast I made a ghee infusion with Sage & Thyme to baste the roast which was fabulous! And of course I have tried using premium shake with ghee for three hours at 165'F which came out very nice and I gave my guest after Christmas dinner as a parting gift! I will continue to experiment and enjoy this Christmas gift I bought myself (with my pot stock profits!). I do think it's a very well made product! It could use better instructions and I do look forward to experimenting with this for a very long time, so many different oils and nuts, flowers, herbs and chilis to try to combine! Very very cool!