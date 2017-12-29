Aidea on December 29th, 2017

I invested in this product and absolutely find it remarkable, so far I've used it for several applications, for my Christmas prime rib roast I made a ghee infusion with Sage & Thyme to baste the roast which was fabulous! And of course I have tried using premium shake with ghee for three hours at 165'F which came out very nice and I gave my guest after Christmas dinner as a parting gift! I will continue to experiment and enjoy this Christmas gift I bought myself (with my pot stock profits!). I do think it's a very well made product! It could use better instructions and I do look forward to experimenting with this for a very long time, so many different oils and nuts, flowers, herbs and chilis to try to combine! Very very cool!