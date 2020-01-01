About this product

PAX DEVICE REQUIRED! 818 Headband cannabis, aka Sour OG by Cali Connection is a cross of their original Sour Diesel cut and their San Fernando Valley OG Kush IBL 818 Headband is a hybrid cross that produces healthy and hardy plants with solid buds up and down. If you’re wondering what the 818 stands for, it is to represent their Southern California area code. We suggest 818 Headband for people suffering from depression and stress.