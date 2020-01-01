 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. 818 Headband PAX Pod 0.5g

818 Headband PAX Pod 0.5g

by Liberty

Write a review
Liberty Concentrates Cartridges 818 Headband PAX Pod 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

PAX DEVICE REQUIRED! 818 Headband cannabis, aka Sour OG by Cali Connection is a cross of their original Sour Diesel cut and their San Fernando Valley OG Kush IBL 818 Headband is a hybrid cross that produces healthy and hardy plants with solid buds up and down. If you’re wondering what the 818 stands for, it is to represent their Southern California area code. We suggest 818 Headband for people suffering from depression and stress.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Liberty Logo
Liberty