  5. Apple Pie (SALE) (Shake)

Apple Pie (SALE) (Shake)

by Liberty

Liberty Cannabis Flower Apple Pie (SALE) (Shake)

About this product

Apple Pie cannabis strain is a pure Sativa by Reeferman Seeds. It comes from a cross of Sliymer x Sour Apple IBL. Buds explode with vigor in an Christmas tree structure, giving ways to large neon spear shaped buds. The terpene profile is exotic Haze and sweet spiciness with, a funky herbal fruit finish. This strain is best for morning and daytime usage.

About this brand

Liberty