Bergamot Live Sugar 0.5g

by Liberty

Liberty Concentrates Solvent Bergamot Live Sugar 0.5g

About this strain

Bergamot

Bergamot

From Cloud Hat of Abracadabra Beans comes the clone-only Bergamot, a.k.a. Bergy. Crossing a secret mother strain with Afghani, this THC-dominant hybrid has a pungent citrus terpene profile with earthy undertones, and lime green buds coated with red hairs and a blanket of trichomes. Effects tend to be euphoric and relaxing without being too overpowering, making Bergamot a great strain for daytime or nighttime consumption.

About this brand

Liberty