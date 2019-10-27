MassMedicinal on October 27th, 2019

For this strain/cartridge, the Blueberry genetics certainly outshined the White Widow. This is apparent immediately based on both the strong berry taste and tranquil feeling that will fall over you immediately after the first hit! However, White Widow does add a subtle head high to the equation, and allows the strain to be used for anxiety without putting you all the way to sleep! That being said, take another hit or two and this strain can serve as the perfect aid for sleep! Must try for anyone looking for a new Indica to try!