  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Berry White Cartridge 0.5g

Berry White Cartridge 0.5g

by Liberty

5.01
Liberty Concentrates Cartridges Berry White Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

Berry White is a hybrid strain that is the offspring of parents of near-celebrity status in the cannabis world: Blueberry and White Widow. Berry is famous in its own right for its even, balanced effects that offer relaxation from stress and anxiety along with a sense of euphoria. This strain is perfect for inspiring an upbeat mood and may lead to conversation and creative pursuits. This plant’s flowers have a light sour berry and pine smell and a fresh taste similar to their scent. They generally have a strong blue coloring contrasted by orange hairs.

1 customer review

5.01

MassMedicinal

For this strain/cartridge, the Blueberry genetics certainly outshined the White Widow. This is apparent immediately based on both the strong berry taste and tranquil feeling that will fall over you immediately after the first hit! However, White Widow does add a subtle head high to the equation, and allows the strain to be used for anxiety without putting you all the way to sleep! That being said, take another hit or two and this strain can serve as the perfect aid for sleep! Must try for anyone looking for a new Indica to try!

About this strain

Berry White

Berry White
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

About this brand

Liberty