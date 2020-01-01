 Loading…

Hybrid

Biscotti Gelato Pre-Roll 1g

by Liberty

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Biscotti

Biscotti

Coming from the Cookies Fam is Biscotti, bred by crossing Gelato #25 with South Florida OG. Biscotti puts out dense nuggets that are small but drenched in trichomes, making for beautiful buds. Biscotti has a nice dark green color alongside purple hues and rich orange pistils. Reviews of the strain suggest it puts out a sweet delicious cookies and gas terpene profile alongside a high that leaves you buzzing from head-to-toe.

 

