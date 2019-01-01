 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Bodega Bubblegum Sauce Pax Pod Cartridge 0.5g

Bodega Bubblegum Sauce Pax Pod Cartridge 0.5g

by Liberty

Liberty Concentrates Cartridges Bodega Bubblegum Sauce Pax Pod Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

Bodega Bubblegum Sauce Pax Pod Cartridge 0.5g by Liberty

About this strain

Bodega Bubblegum

Bodega Bubblegum

Bodega Bubblegum by Greenpoint Seeds combines the well-known Indiana Bubblegum aroma and resin production with the potent and pungent Stardawg. This strain has beautiful multi-colored foliage and a terpene profile that balances between the strain’s parentage, expressing aromas of sweet and gummy industrial chemicals. Bodega Bubblegum’s enticing appearance, fast flowering time, complex aroma, and pleasant semi-sedative effects make this strain a must-have for indica-lovers.    

About this brand

Liberty