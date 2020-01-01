About this product

First bred by Jordan of the Islands, Cactus is an indica cross between Afghani and Northern Lights and is named after its vague resemblance to the pear cactus. Cactus buds are conic with knobby formations and emit an organic earthy aroma with citrus notes. This indica is an adept painkiller, providing relief to aches and sore muscles as well as spasms and anxiety.