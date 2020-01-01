 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  East Coast Sour Diesel Diamonds (Vitality)

East Coast Sour Diesel Diamonds (Vitality)

by Liberty

East Coast Sour Diesel Diamonds (Vitality)

East Coast Sour Diesel Diamonds (Vitality) by Liberty

East Coast Sour Diesel

East Coast Sour Diesel

East Coast Sour Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

East Coast Sour Diesel is a fast-acting attitude-lifter that patients love. This strain has a sour lemon smell and taste that’s crisp and uplifting. East Coast Sour Diesel is powerful so new patients should be cautious. Those looking to alleviate anxiety or get some sleep may want to skip this high-energy medicine.

About this brand

Liberty