Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Hitting the market in summer of 2016, Gorilla Glue #1 by GG Strains is the potent and flavorful sister strain to Gorilla Glue #4, who took the fast lane to fame in recent years after snagging several Cannabis Cup awards. This indica-dominant phenotype has a more piney aroma than her sister, though they were bred from the same parent genetics (Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel). Patients typically look to GG #1’s heavy-handed effects to treat pain and sleeplessness.
on February 12th, 2020
Amazing! I really dont need to say anymore then just Amazing.