GG1 (f.k.a Gorilla Glue #1)

by Liberty

Liberty Cannabis Flower GG1 (f.k.a Gorilla Glue #1)

About this product

Hitting the market in summer of 2016, Gorilla Glue #1 by GG Strains is the potent and flavorful sister strain to Gorilla Glue #4, who took the fast lane to fame in recent years after snagging several Cannabis Cup awards. This indica-dominant phenotype has a more piney aroma than her sister, though they were bred from the same parent genetics (Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel). Patients typically look to GG #1’s heavy-handed effects to treat pain and sleeplessness.

1 customer review

5.01

Fleettech85

Amazing! I really dont need to say anymore then just Amazing.

About this brand

Liberty