Martin-Blair
on January 6th, 2020
5 Star is correct, this flower is awesome and the color and taste are the best. Takes away the pain I am having now before surgery. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
LCU (Lost Coast University) by Liberty
on January 6th, 2020
