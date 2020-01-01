 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Lemon Thai
Sativa

Lemon Thai

by Liberty

Cannabinoids

THC
16.6%
CBD
--
$260.00

About this strain

Lemon Thai

Lemon Thai
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Lemon Thai is great for those looking for a little extra creative spark. Originally produced by Dutch Flowers, Lemon Thai is a cross between a Thai sativa and a Hawaiian strain. Taking after its Thai parentage, the effects of this strain are extremely cerebral, allowing users to feel introspective, focused, and thoughtful. This strain features a pleasant lemony-mint taste and typically flowers in 10 weeks. Lemon Thai produces high yields both indoors and outdoors but appreciates a lot of space to grow.

