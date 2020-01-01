Maramota #10 is a concoction of DJ Short Blueberry mixed with a cross of G13 and Hash Plant. This hybrid by Irie Vibe Seeds produces a multifaceted aroma of sweet berries and earthy hash that conjures memories of strawberry shortcake. A heavy yielder, Maramota #10 is a good way to stimulate the appetite or to help put you to sleep at the end of the day.