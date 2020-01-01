 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Maramota #10 Serenity RSO Capsules 500mg 20-pack

by Liberty

Liberty Edibles Capsules Maramota #10 Serenity RSO Capsules 500mg 20-pack

Cannabinoids

THC
25.0mg
CBD
--
$60.00

About this product

Maramota #10

Maramota #10 is a concoction of DJ Short Blueberry mixed with a cross of G13 and Hash Plant. This hybrid by Irie Vibe Seeds produces a multifaceted aroma of sweet berries and earthy hash that conjures memories of strawberry shortcake. A heavy yielder, Maramota #10 is a good way to stimulate the appetite or to help put you to sleep at the end of the day.

Liberty