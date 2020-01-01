 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Medihaze v2 (SALE)

Medihaze v2 (SALE)

by Liberty

Write a review
Liberty Cannabis Flower Medihaze v2 (SALE)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Sativa ***Sold Exclusively at Takoma Wellness Center*** MediHaze THC 11.6/CBD 10.3 an 80/20 sativa-dominant strain bred by CBD Crew that crosses genetics from Super Silver Haze, Neville’s Haze, and an undisclosed CBD-rich parent. THC and CBD’s synergy provide relief to a variety of symptoms, some of which include pain, inflammation, and anxiety. Pine, mint, and spice aromas burst from MediHaze buds in a fragrant introduction to its clear-headed, uplifting effects.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Liberty Logo
Liberty