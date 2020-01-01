 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Mendo Breath Tincture 150mg
Indica

Mendo Breath Tincture 150mg

by Liberty

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
--
$75.00

About this product

About this strain

Mendo Breath

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Mendo Breath is an interesting mix of OGKB (OGKushBreath, which is the supposed patriarch in the Cookies Fam genetics) and Mendo Montage. Their forces combined make dense frosty buds that reek of sweet vanilla and caramel. But no matter how good this smells, save it for after work. This thumper can pivot your entire day’s plans with its powerful body high built for chronic pain and discomfort. 

About this brand

Liberty