MassMedicinal
on October 27th, 2019
This high-grade, sticky modern classic (GG#4) has been a go-to for patients and pleasure users alike the past few years. Liberty consistently delivers top-of-the-line distillate cartridges, and their product for this modern day "Couch Lock King" is no different! This strain delivers gravity-increasing euphoria that will blow away even advanced users that are familiar with Gorilla Glue. The pungent, earthy, diesel taste of this concentrate is sure to leave you coughing then smiling!