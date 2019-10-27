 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Original Glue (GG4) Cartridge 0.5g

by Liberty

About this product

1 customer review

MassMedicinal

This high-grade, sticky modern classic (GG#4) has been a go-to for patients and pleasure users alike the past few years. Liberty consistently delivers top-of-the-line distillate cartridges, and their product for this modern day "Couch Lock King" is no different! This strain delivers gravity-increasing euphoria that will blow away even advanced users that are familiar with Gorilla Glue. The pungent, earthy, diesel taste of this concentrate is sure to leave you coughing then smiling!

About this strain

Original Glue

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

About this brand

Liberty