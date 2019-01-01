 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Canna-Tsu Pre-Roll 1g

by Liberty Reach

About this product

Canna-Tsu Pre-Roll 1g by Liberty Reach

About this strain

Canna-Tsu is a hybrid cannabis strain that combines genetics from two CBD-rich parents, Cannatonic and Sour Tsunami. Sweet earthy flavors activate on the exhale, complementing the subtle citrus aroma that radiates from Canna-Tsu’s buds. Because of its high-CBD, low-THC cannabinoid profile, Canna-Tsu delivers its mellow effects with mental clarity. Strains high in CBD like Canna-Tsu are highly demanded by patients treating pain, inflammation, anxiety, and seizures

About this brand

Liberty Reach ™ grown out of the mission to promote freedom, life and the pursuit of happiness. We are dedicated to cultivating those ideals in the latest industry that serves the definition of those unalienable rights. Liberty Reach ™ , is dedicated to connecting people through their right to enjoy pure cannabis products.