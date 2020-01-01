 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Frosted Strawberries

by Liberty Reach by BMF

About this product

The frostiest newest addition! The White, with its heavy trichomes and mellow head high bred with Strawberry Cough’s sweet scent and euphoric effects is sure to leave an impression! You will delight yourself in its skunky, yet citrus aroma and then overwhelm yourself in its fruity and earthy taste. This cerebral high is focused, perfect for daytime activities in the wilderness. Comes in 1g, 2g, & 3.5g sizes. Bulk sizes packaged in glass/mason jars include 7g, 14g, & 28g.

About this brand

Liberty Reach ™ grown out of the mission to promote freedom, life and the pursuit of happiness. We are dedicated to cultivating those ideals in the latest industry that serves the definition of those unalienable rights. Liberty Reach ™ , is dedicated to connecting people through their right to enjoy pure cannabis products.